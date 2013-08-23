Aug 23 The last living member of Uruguay's shock 1950 World Cup victory in Brazil, known as the "Maracanazo", has been invited by FIFA to attend the December draw for the 2014 finals.

"It was nice to receive the invitation, I like that from FIFA," said Alcides Ghiggia, scorer of the winning goal in Uruguay's upset 2-1 victory over Brazil in the title decider at the giant Maracana stadium in Rio de Janeiro.

"We're going to do all we can to be able to go," the 86-year-old former forward told the Uruguayan website Tenfield.com.uy, who broke the news of the invitation, at his home in Las Piedras, Uruguay.

Ghiggia is still recovering from a car accident in June 2012 but goes for a walk every day using a stick.

"You've got to fight adversity," said the tenacious Ghiggia. "Apart from the days when it's very cold and I stay at home, I make the most of every moment I can to go for a walk, it takes time."

Uruguay, who won the World Cup for the second time in 1950, dampened the victory celebrations Brazil had prepared before the deciding match of tournament's final round which the hosts only needed to draw to lift the trophy for the first time.

Brazil, who have since won a record five world titles between 1958 and 2002, want to erase the bitter memory of that defeat when they host the World Cup for the second time next year.

The draw will be held on Dec. 6 in the northeastern Brazilian city of Salvador, one of the 12 tournament venues. (Writing by Rex Gowar in London;m editing by Ken Ferris)