RIO DE JANEIRO, July 13 FIFA awarded Lionel Messi the 'Golden Ball' as the top player of the World Cup on Sunday after the Argentina captain led his side to the final at the Maracana where they lost to Germany 1-0 in extra time.

The four-times world player of the year had a quiet game by his standards against Germany but scored four of his team's six goals in the group stage.

He also set up Angel di Maria's winner in the last 16 against Switzerland and shouldered the burden of slotting home Argentina's first penalty in their shootout win over the Netherlands in the semi-finals.

