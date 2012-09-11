ATHENS, Sept 11 Greece maintained their winning start to World Cup qualifying after goals from Sotiris Ninis and Kostas Mitroglou secured a 2-0 victory over Lithuania at the Georgios Karaiskakis stadium on Tuesday.

Fernando Santos's side joined Group G rivals Bosnia on six points from two matches and the two teams now meet in the next round of fixtures on Oct. 12.

Greece went into the game on the back of an opening 2-1 win over Latvia in Riga on Friday although that result came at a price as Celtic striker Georgios Samaras suffered an injury to his left arm and was ruled out against Lithuania.

Santos opted to field Fanis Gekas as a lone striker on Tuesday with Ninis playing just behind him.

The move paid off as man of the match Ninis scored the first goal and laid on the second.

Kostas Fortounis missed the best chance of the opening period when he was played in by Ninis only to see his low shot parried by keeper Zydrunas Karcemarskas.

Mitroglou replaced Giannis Maniatis at halftime and the striker made an immediate impression, forcing two fine saves from Karcemarskas from headers.

The deadlock was broken 10 minutes into the second half thanks to a moment of individual skill from Ninis as he skipped past two Lithuanian defenders before drilling a right-foot shot into the corner of the net.

Mitroglou made it 2-0 with 18 minutes left when he side-footed home after playing a neat one-two with Ninis on the edge of the box. (Editing by Tony Jimenez)