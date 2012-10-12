ATHENS Oct 12 Midfielder Giorgos Karagounis became Greece's most capped player but the hosts failed to rise to the occasion in drawing 0-0 with Bosnia in 2014 World Cup Group G qualifying on Friday.

Greece hit the woodwork twice but failed to breakdown a stubborn Bosnia defence. Dimitris Salpingidis also missed a late chance to win it for the hosts, who also had a let off when Giannis Maniatis headed Zvjezdan Misimovic's shot off the goalline.

The highlight of the night for home fans was the introduction of Karagounis, who won his 121st cap and surpassed the mark the 35-year-old shared with Theo Zagarakis when he replaced Stelios Malezas after 67 minutes.

Fanis Gekas hit the post early on with the goal at his mercy and struck the woodwork again in the first half through Vasilis Torosidis.

Both teams have seven points from three matches. (Reporting by Graham Wood, editing by Justin Palmer)