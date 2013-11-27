ATHENS, Nov 27 - Factbox on World Cup qualifiers Greece: Form and Prospects If the form book is anything to go by then the smart money would be on Fernando Santos' Greece at least making it through to the knock-out stage of World Cup 2014. The Greeks are well worth their place in the draw for next summer's showpiece after seeing off Romania in impressive style in the playoffs on the back of a strong qualifying campaign. Santos' team finished behind eventual Group G winners Bosnia only on goal difference, with a 3-1 loss to the Bosnians in Zenica proving their only defeat of another solid qualifying campaign - albeit in one of Europe's weaker sections. With a playing style which makes them hard to beat but unspectacular up front, Greece chalked up an impressive record of eight wins in their 10 group matches, five of them by 1-0 scorelines. That lack of goals did cost them top spot but Santos' ability to blood young players while still keeping a core of trusted, experienced pros in the dressing room such as Giorgos Karagounis, Fanis Gekas and Kostas Katsouranis, has proved a recipe for success. As ever, Greece will be hard to beat while providing a considerable threat on the counter attack with their tried and tested triumvirate strike force of Celtic's Giorgos Samaras, Olympiakos Piraeus striker Kostas Mitroglou and the tireless Dimitris Salpingidis. Coach: Fernando Santos The poker-faced 57-year-old, who sticks to a creed in his own words of "tactics first, technical ability second", took over after Greece's World Cup exit in 2010 and has gone about the considerable task of carrying on the good work of predecessor Otto Rehhagel in his own way, bringing stability and success with him. After a creditable display at Euro 2012, where Greece were beaten by Germany in the quarter-finals, Santos' men only lost out on an automatic place at Brazil 2014 to Bosnia on goal difference. An important factor of Santos' success is his extensive knowledge of Greek football and culture from his time as a club manager, having coached some of the country's top clubs in AEK Athens, Panathinaikos and PAOK Salonica. Santos lives permanently in Greece and spends most of his time watching matches and checking on young talent both at home an on the continent. He also relies heavily on team manager Takis Fyssas, who was part of Greece's Euro 2004 winning squad, as well as working with the younger representative teams. Key player: Kostas Mitroglou There is no doubt that the Olympiakos Piraeus striker is the new darling of the Greek fans and a player who has finally come of age after a frustrating few seasons playing second fiddle at club and international level. The 25-year-old, who was brought to Olympiakos from Borussia Moenchengladbach's youth set-up in 2007, has always shown a flair for goals but as well as an impressive strike rate, he has now shown an increased maturity in leading the attack and bringing other players into the game. Despite being somewhat media shy, Mitroglou - who has scored 41 goals in 84 appearances for Olympiakos - is affectionately known as "Mitrogoal" and "Pistolero" by his club's fanatical fans for his gun-toting goal celebrations. The 2013-14 campaign has unquestionably been his breakthrough season. He became the first Greek player to score a hat-trick in the UEFA Champions League with a treble at Anderlecht in October, and he has run riot in the domestic Super League by notching up 14 goals in 10 matches - including three hat-tricks. While not noted for his pace, Mitroglou's key attributes are his intelligent movement off the ball, physical strength and a powerful long range shot. How they qualified: Runners-up European Group G 2012 Sept 7 Latvia A W 2-1 Spiropoulos, Gekas Sept 11 Lithuania H W 2-0 Ninis, Mitroglou Oct 12 Bosnia H D 0-0 Oct 16 Slovakia A W 1-0 Salpingidis 2013 March 22 Bosnia A L 1-3 Gekas June 7 Lithuania A W 1-0 Christodoulopoulos Sept 6 Liechtenstein A W 1-0 Mitroglou Sept 10 Latvia H W 1-0 Salpingidis Oct 11 Slovakia H W 1-0 Skrtel og Oct 15 Liechtenstein H W 2-0 Salpingidis, Karagounis Playoffs Nov 15 Romania H W 3-1 Mitroglou 2, Salpingidis Nov 19 Romania A D 1-1 Mitroglou World Cup record: Previous appearances: 2 (1994, 2010) Best performance: Never past group stage Odds: William Hill odds to win World Cup (Nov 2013): 200-1 (Compiled by Graham Wood, edited by Mike Collett)