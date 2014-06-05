ATHENS, June 5 Greece's squad for the World Cup finals comprises the following 23 players:

Goalkeepers:

Orestis Karnezis (Granada) Age 28; 18 caps. Talented keeper who missed out on Euro 2012 but has since established himself as the Greek No.1, playing in every World Cup qualifier. Lacking match practice, having been loaned out to Granada after leaving Panathinaikos to join Udinese.

Stefanos Kapino (Panathinaikos) Age 20; 1 cap. Keeper who likes making big saves, has won only one cap but given his young age he is certain to play role in the future.

Panagiotis Glykos (PAOK) Age 27; 1 cap. A dark horse only weeks ago, Glykos snatched a surprise spot as third keeper after a superb season at PAOK. The 27-year-old exudes calm at the back and could move to a bigger European club next season.

Defenders:

Lukas Vyntra (Levante) Age 33; 48 caps. Made move to Spain and Levante last year. Was once seen to be on track for a major international career but has not lived up to expectations, mainly due to lack of consistency. Formerly a right-back, now plies his trade at heart of defence.

Yannis Maniatis (Olympiakos) Age 27; 29 caps. A right-back by nature who is also at ease as defensive midfielder. Led former club Panionios to two consecutive fifth-place finishes, earning a big contract at Greek champions Olympiakos in 2011.

Kostas Manolas (Olympiakos Piraeus) Age 22 (birthday June 14), 7 caps. Hard-working and hugely talented, the 22-year-old is expected to partner Sokratis Papastathopoulos in central defence in the absence of injured Kyriakos Papadopoulos. Already a transfer target for many top European clubs after only two seasons at Olympiakos.

Vangelis Moras (Hellas Verona) Age 32; 16 caps. After a three-year absence from the national team, he earned a surprise call-up following a solid season in Italy's Serie A.

Sokratis Papastathopoulos (Borussia Dortmund) Age 25 (birthday June 9); 47 caps. Big-money move from Werder Bremen to Borussia Dortmund threw him into spotlight and so far has risen to challenge of replacing injured Neven Subotic at last season's Champions League runners-up.

Giorgos Tzavellas (PAOK) Age 26; 12 caps. Possessing a thunderous left-foot shot, he is a versatile defender who also enjoys going forward or whipping free kicks over the wall. Best known for beating then-Schalke 04 keeper Manuel Neuer with a 73-metre shot while playing for Eintracht Frankfurt in 2011.

Vassilis Torosidis (AS Roma) Age 28 (birthday June 10); 65 caps. Hugely talented and experienced fullback who can also play as holding midfielder. Scored winner for Greece's first and only win at a World Cup, a 2-1 victory over Nigeria in 2010. Long an Olympiakos player, made successful switch to AS Roma in 2013.

Jose Holebas (Olympiakos) Age 29 (birthday June 27); 21 caps. A former forward, had initial problems finding best position in Greece defence and was erratic at Euro 2012. Has since improved, playing key role in qualifiers.

Midfielders:

Giorgos Karagounis (Fulham) Age 37; 133 caps. Oldest member of the squad and Euro 2004 winner seldom plays a full game these days. But experience and undiminished passion can prove crucial as it did in last Euro 2012 group game against Russia, when he scored the winner.

Kostas Katsouranis (PAOK) Age 34 (birthday June 21); 110 caps. One of two remaining members of Euro 2004-winning team, he is the brains in midfield. Most passes from defence go through him. Is enjoying Indian summer at PAOK after having played for Benfica, Panathinaikos and AEK Athens.

Panagiotis Kone (Bologna) Age 26; 14 caps. A powerful midfielder, Kone has plied his trade in Italy for four years. The Albania-born player, also known for his spectacular goals, is set to remain in Serie A despite Bologna's relegation with several Italian clubs reportedly eager to snap him up.

Andreas Samaris (Olympiakos) Age 24 (birthday June 13); 3 caps. The versatile Olympiakos midfielder can play several positions. Coach Fernando Santos says this versatility gives him peace of mind.

Panagiotis Tachtsidis (Torino) Age 23; 4 caps. Another player who has made his career in Italy, leaving Greece as a 19-year-old, and playing for seven clubs including Roma and Torino. His fearsome left foot and strong aerial game are his biggest assets.

Alexandros Tziolis (Kayserispor) Age 29; 48 caps. Strong player who possesses powerful shot. Has played in Germany, Italy, Spain, France, Cyprus and Turkey.

Giannis Fetfatzidis (Genoa) Age 23; 17 caps. Diminutive, speedy winger who became most expensive Greek player to move aboard when joined Genoa last year for a reported 4 million euros ($5.52 million), a fee subsequently overtaken by Kostas Mitroglou's move from Olympiakos to Fulham. Ignored at Olympiakos for almost two seasons, has become regular starter at Genoa.

Lazaros Christodoulopoulos (Bologna) Age 27; 16 caps. Very quick and skilful, he has settled in nicely at Bologna since joining from Panathinaikos last year. Operates as winger or attacking midfielder. Forwards:

Kostas Mitroglou (Fulham) Age 26; 30 caps. 'Mitrogoal' carries nation's hopes of advancing past group stage as his goalscoring ability helped Greece qualify. Move to Fulham has not gone as planned after knee injury kept him out for weeks.

Giorgos Samaras (Celtic) Age 29; 72 caps. Hugely talented but equally inconsistent, towering winger likes to keep the ball for as long as possible or go on runs down the left wing. Good in the air because of his height.

Dimitris Salpingidis (PAOK) Age 32; 74 caps. Stocky striker makes up for lack of height with determination and speed that have made him crowd favourite. Was on target in qualifying playoff against Romania and can add instant pace.

Fanis Gekas (Konyaspor) Age 34; 70 caps. Natural-born striker might be in twilight of career but teams will ignore him at their peril. Former Bundesliga top scorer with a natural instinct for goal now plies trade in Turkey. (Reporting by Karolos Grohmann; editing by Stephen Wood, Mike Collett and Toby Davis)