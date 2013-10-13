LONDON, Oct 13 With countries having one World
Cup qualifying match to play before the end of the group stage,
this is the situation in the European zone.
The nine group winners qualify automatically for the finals
in Brazil next year. The eight best runners up from the nine
groups will be paired in four two-legged playoffs on Nov.15 and
Nov.19. The winners advance.
The best eight runners-up are determined by those with the
best records against teams finishing 1st, 3rd, 4th and 5th in
their groups.
(* qualified)
- - - -
GROUP A P W D L F A Pts
Belgium* 9 8 1 0 17 3 25
Croatia 9 5 2 2 12 7 17
Serbia 9 3 2 4 13 10 11
Wales 9 3 0 6 8 19 9
Scotland 9 2 2 5 6 12 8
Macedonia 9 2 1 6 6 11 7
ANALYSIS: Belgium, who have qualified for the finals for the
first time since 2002, complete their successful campaign with a
home match against Wales. Croatia will finish second and should
gain enough points to make the playoffs which will be between
the eight best runners-up from the nine European groups.
- -
GROUP B P W D L F A Pts
Italy* 9 6 3 0 17 7 21
Bulgaria 9 3 4 2 14 8 13
Denmark 9 3 4 2 11 12 13
Czech Republic 9 3 3 3 12 9 12
Armenia 9 4 0 5 10 11 12
Malta 9 1 0 8 5 22 3
ANALYSIS: Italy have already qualified but Bulgaria,
Denmark, the Czech Republic and Armenia all have a chance of
finishing second. Denmark look certain to get three points
against Malta while Bulgaria host the Czechs and Armenia would
need a major upset to win in Italy. However, whoever finishes
second in this group is in danger of not making the playoffs as
one of the top eight runners-up. Points gained against Malta do
not count and the runners-up in Group B could end up with the
lowest points total of the nine runners-up.
- -
GROUP C P W D L F A Pts
Germany* 9 8 1 0 31 7 25
Sweden 9 6 2 1 16 9 20
Austria 9 4 2 3 17 10 14
Ireland 9 3 2 4 13 16 11
Kazakhstan 9 1 2 6 5 18 5
Faroe Islands 9 0 1 8 4 26 1
ANALYSIS: Germany have qualified and Sweden are runners-up
but Germany are looking for a final victory when they meet in
Stockholm as the only point they dropped in the competition was
at home to Sweden when they let slip a 4-0 lead to draw 4-4.
- -
GROUP D P W D L F A Pts
Netherlands* 9 8 1 0 32 5 25
Turkey 9 5 1 3 16 7 16
Romania 9 5 1 3 17 12 16
Hungary 9 4 2 3 19 20 14
Estonia 9 2 1 6 6 18 7
Andorra 9 0 0 9 0 28 0
ANALYSIS: With the Netherlands the clear winners, Turkey,
Romania and even Hungary, who lost 8-1 to the Dutch on Friday,
have a chance of finishing second. Turkey host the Dutch on
Tuesday, and will be runners-up with a win unless Romania beat
Estonia by at least six more goals than Turkey's winning margin.
- -
GROUP E P W D L F A Pts
Switzerland* 9 6 3 0 16 6 21
Iceland 9 5 1 3 16 14 16
Slovenia 9 5 0 4 14 10 15
Norway 9 3 2 4 9 12 11
Albania 9 3 1 5 9 11 10
Cyprus 9 1 1 7 4 15 4
ANALYSIS: Switzerland have won the group and either Iceland
or Slovenia will finish second. Iceland travel to Norway,
Slovenia travel to Switzerland so Iceland look marginal
favourites to reach the playoffs.
- -
GROUP F P W D L F A Pts
Russia 9 7 0 2 19 4 21
Portugal 9 5 3 1 17 9 18
Israel 9 3 4 2 18 13 13
Azerbaijan 9 1 5 3 6 10 8
Northern Ireland 9 1 3 5 8 16 6
Luxembourg 9 1 3 5 7 23 6
ANALYSIS: Russia would have qualified for the finals on
Friday following their 4-0 win over Luxembourg if Portugal had
lost and not drawn with Israel. Russia still look certainties to
win the group with an away match at Azerbaijan on Tuesday, but
they can take nothing for granted as Portugal are at home to
Luxembourg and can top the group if Russia slip up.
- -
GROUP G P W D L F A Pts
Bosnia 9 7 1 1 29 6 22
Greece 9 7 1 1 10 4 22
Slovakia 9 3 3 3 9 8 12
Lithuania 9 3 2 4 9 10 11
Latvia 9 2 1 6 8 18 7
Liechtenstein 9 0 2 7 4 23 2
ANALYSIS: A win for Bosnia in a difficult match in Lithuania
will give them top spot, but if Bosnia slip up and lose or draw,
Greece will win the group if they beat Liechtenstein as
expected. If Bosnia win, Greece will have to beat Liechtenstein
by at least 18 goals to finish top.
- -
Group H P W D L F A Pts
England 9 5 4 0 29 4 19
Ukraine 9 5 3 1 20 4 18
Montenegro 9 4 3 2 16 12 15
Poland 9 3 4 2 18 10 13
Moldova 9 2 2 5 7 15 8
San Marino 9 0 0 9 1 46 0
ANALYSIS: It has come down to a two-horse race between
England and Ukraine. If England beat Poland at Wembley they will
win the group, anything less and Ukraine, who will not slip up
against San Marino, will take top spot.
- -
GROUP I P W D L F A Pts
Spain 7 5 2 0 12 3 17
France 7 4 2 1 12 6 14
Finland 7 2 3 2 5 6 9
Georgia 7 1 2 4 3 8 5
Belarus 8 1 1 6 7 16 4
ANALYSIS: World champions Spain will finish top as long as
they do not lose to Georgia, consigning France to the playoffs.
(Reporting by Mike Collett; Editing by John O'Brien)