LONDON, Oct 13 With countries having one World Cup qualifying match to play before the end of the group stage, this is the situation in the European zone. The nine group winners qualify automatically for the finals in Brazil next year. The eight best runners up from the nine groups will be paired in four two-legged playoffs on Nov.15 and Nov.19. The winners advance. The best eight runners-up are determined by those with the best records against teams finishing 1st, 3rd, 4th and 5th in their groups. (* qualified) - - - - GROUP A P W D L F A Pts Belgium* 9 8 1 0 17 3 25 Croatia 9 5 2 2 12 7 17 Serbia 9 3 2 4 13 10 11 Wales 9 3 0 6 8 19 9 Scotland 9 2 2 5 6 12 8 Macedonia 9 2 1 6 6 11 7 ANALYSIS: Belgium, who have qualified for the finals for the first time since 2002, complete their successful campaign with a home match against Wales. Croatia will finish second and should gain enough points to make the playoffs which will be between the eight best runners-up from the nine European groups. - - GROUP B P W D L F A Pts Italy* 9 6 3 0 17 7 21 Bulgaria 9 3 4 2 14 8 13 Denmark 9 3 4 2 11 12 13 Czech Republic 9 3 3 3 12 9 12 Armenia 9 4 0 5 10 11 12 Malta 9 1 0 8 5 22 3 ANALYSIS: Italy have already qualified but Bulgaria, Denmark, the Czech Republic and Armenia all have a chance of finishing second. Denmark look certain to get three points against Malta while Bulgaria host the Czechs and Armenia would need a major upset to win in Italy. However, whoever finishes second in this group is in danger of not making the playoffs as one of the top eight runners-up. Points gained against Malta do not count and the runners-up in Group B could end up with the lowest points total of the nine runners-up. - - GROUP C P W D L F A Pts Germany* 9 8 1 0 31 7 25 Sweden 9 6 2 1 16 9 20 Austria 9 4 2 3 17 10 14 Ireland 9 3 2 4 13 16 11 Kazakhstan 9 1 2 6 5 18 5 Faroe Islands 9 0 1 8 4 26 1 ANALYSIS: Germany have qualified and Sweden are runners-up but Germany are looking for a final victory when they meet in Stockholm as the only point they dropped in the competition was at home to Sweden when they let slip a 4-0 lead to draw 4-4. - - GROUP D P W D L F A Pts Netherlands* 9 8 1 0 32 5 25 Turkey 9 5 1 3 16 7 16 Romania 9 5 1 3 17 12 16 Hungary 9 4 2 3 19 20 14 Estonia 9 2 1 6 6 18 7 Andorra 9 0 0 9 0 28 0 ANALYSIS: With the Netherlands the clear winners, Turkey, Romania and even Hungary, who lost 8-1 to the Dutch on Friday, have a chance of finishing second. Turkey host the Dutch on Tuesday, and will be runners-up with a win unless Romania beat Estonia by at least six more goals than Turkey's winning margin. - - GROUP E P W D L F A Pts Switzerland* 9 6 3 0 16 6 21 Iceland 9 5 1 3 16 14 16 Slovenia 9 5 0 4 14 10 15 Norway 9 3 2 4 9 12 11 Albania 9 3 1 5 9 11 10 Cyprus 9 1 1 7 4 15 4 ANALYSIS: Switzerland have won the group and either Iceland or Slovenia will finish second. Iceland travel to Norway, Slovenia travel to Switzerland so Iceland look marginal favourites to reach the playoffs. - - GROUP F P W D L F A Pts Russia 9 7 0 2 19 4 21 Portugal 9 5 3 1 17 9 18 Israel 9 3 4 2 18 13 13 Azerbaijan 9 1 5 3 6 10 8 Northern Ireland 9 1 3 5 8 16 6 Luxembourg 9 1 3 5 7 23 6 ANALYSIS: Russia would have qualified for the finals on Friday following their 4-0 win over Luxembourg if Portugal had lost and not drawn with Israel. Russia still look certainties to win the group with an away match at Azerbaijan on Tuesday, but they can take nothing for granted as Portugal are at home to Luxembourg and can top the group if Russia slip up. - - GROUP G P W D L F A Pts Bosnia 9 7 1 1 29 6 22 Greece 9 7 1 1 10 4 22 Slovakia 9 3 3 3 9 8 12 Lithuania 9 3 2 4 9 10 11 Latvia 9 2 1 6 8 18 7 Liechtenstein 9 0 2 7 4 23 2 ANALYSIS: A win for Bosnia in a difficult match in Lithuania will give them top spot, but if Bosnia slip up and lose or draw, Greece will win the group if they beat Liechtenstein as expected. If Bosnia win, Greece will have to beat Liechtenstein by at least 18 goals to finish top. - - Group H P W D L F A Pts England 9 5 4 0 29 4 19 Ukraine 9 5 3 1 20 4 18 Montenegro 9 4 3 2 16 12 15 Poland 9 3 4 2 18 10 13 Moldova 9 2 2 5 7 15 8 San Marino 9 0 0 9 1 46 0 ANALYSIS: It has come down to a two-horse race between England and Ukraine. If England beat Poland at Wembley they will win the group, anything less and Ukraine, who will not slip up against San Marino, will take top spot. - - GROUP I P W D L F A Pts Spain 7 5 2 0 12 3 17 France 7 4 2 1 12 6 14 Finland 7 2 3 2 5 6 9 Georgia 7 1 2 4 3 8 5 Belarus 8 1 1 6 7 16 4 ANALYSIS: World champions Spain will finish top as long as they do not lose to Georgia, consigning France to the playoffs. (Reporting by Mike Collett; Editing by John O'Brien)