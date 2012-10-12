Soccer-Regal Real fight back to beat Napoli 3-1
* Insigne spotted Navas out of position to give Napoli the lead
Oct 12 2014 World Cup qualifying Group B results and standings on Friday. Czech Republic 3 Malta 1 Armenia 1 Italy 3 Bulgaria 1 Denmark 1 Standings P W D L F A Pts Italy 3 2 1 0 7 3 7 Bulgaria 3 1 2 0 4 3 5 Czech Republic 2 1 1 0 3 1 4 Armenia 3 1 0 2 2 4 3 Denmark 2 0 2 0 1 1 2 Malta 3 0 0 3 1 6 0 Previous results: Sept. 7 Malta 0 Armenia 1 Bulgaria 2 Italy 2 Sept. 8 Denmark 0 Czech Republic 0 Sept 11 Italy 2 Malta 0 Bulgaria 1 Armenia 0 Fixtures: 2012 Oct. 16 Czech Republic v Bulgaria Italy v Denmark 2013 March 22 Bulgaria v Malta Czech Republic v Denmark March 26 Armenia v Czech Republic Malta v Italy Denmark v Bulgaria June 7 Armenia v Malta June 8 Czech Republic v Italy June 11 Denmark v Armenia Sept. 6 Italy v Bulgaria Malta v Denmark Czech Republic v Armenia Sept. 10 Armenia v Denmark Malta v Bulgaria Italy v Czech Republic Oct. 11 Malta v Czech Republic Denmark v Italy Armenia v Bulgaria Oct. 15 Bulgaria v Czech Republic Denmark v Malta Italy v Armenia (Edited by Toby Davis)
* Insigne spotted Navas out of position to give Napoli the lead
BUCHAREST, Feb 15 Steaua Bucharest, the 1986 European Cup winners, are to rename their club FCSB in a bid to get licence to play in next season's Romanian championship and European competitions, owner Gigi Becali said on Wednesday.
BUCHAREST, Feb 15 Steaua Bucharest, the 1986 European Cup winners, are to rename their club FCSB in a bid to get licence to play in next season's Romanian championship and European competitions, owner Gigi Becali said on Wednesday.