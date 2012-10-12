Soccer-Regal Real fight back to beat Napoli 3-1
Oct 12 2014 World Cup qualifying Group D results and standings on Friday
Turkey 0 Romania 1
Estonia 0 Hungary 1
Netherlands 3 Andorra 0
Standings P W D L F A Pts
Netherlands 3 3 0 0 9 1 9
Romania 3 3 0 0 7 0 9
Hungary 3 2 0 1 7 4 6
Turkey 3 1 0 2 3 3 3
Estonia 3 0 0 3 0 6 0
Andorra 3 0 0 3 0 12 0
Previous results:
Sept. 7
Andorra 0 Hungary 5
Netherlands 2 Turkey 0
Estonia 0 Romania 2
Sept. 11
Hungary 1 Netherlands 4
Romania 4 Andorra 0
Turkey 3 Estonia 0
Fixtures:
2012
Oct. 16
Hungary v Turkey
Romania v Netherlands
Andorra v Estonia
2013
March 22
Hungary v Romania
Andorra v Turkey
Netherlands v Estonia
March 26
Estonia v Andorra
Turkey v Hungary
Netherlands v Romania
Sept. 6
Estonia v Netherlands
Turkey v Andorra
Romania v Hungary
Sept. 10
Romania v Turkey
Hungary v Estonia
Andorra v Netherlands
Oct. 11
Netherlands v Hungary
Andorra v Romania
Estonia v Turkey
Oct. 15
Hungary v Andorra
Romania v Estonia
Turkey v Netherlands (Edited by Tom Pilcher)
