Soccer-Regal Real fight back to beat Napoli 3-1
* Insigne spotted Navas out of position to give Napoli the lead
Oct 12 2014 World Cup qualifying Group E results and standings on Friday
Albania 1 Iceland 2
Switzerland 1 Norway 1
Slovenia 2 Cyprus 1
Standings P W D L F A Pts
Switzerland 3 2 1 0 5 1 7
Iceland 3 2 0 1 4 2 6
Norway 3 1 1 1 3 4 4
Albania 3 1 0 2 4 5 3
Cyprus 3 1 0 2 3 5 3
Slovenia 3 1 0 2 3 5 3
Previous results:
Sept. 7
Iceland 2 Norway 0
Slovenia 0 Switzerland 2
Albania 3 Cyprus 1
Sept. 11
Norway 2 Slovenia 1
Cyprus 1 Iceland 0
Switzerland 2 Albania 0
Fixtures:
2012
Oct. 16
Albania v Slovenia
Cyprus v Norway
Iceland v Switzerland
2013
March 22
Cyprus v Switzerland
Slovenia v Iceland
Norway v Albania
June 7
Iceland v Slovenia
Switzerland v Cyprus
Albania v Norway
Sept. 6
Norway v Cyprus
Switzerland v Iceland
Slovenia v Albania
Sept. 10
Iceland v Albania
Norway v Switzerland
Cyprus v Slovenia
Oct. 11
Slovenia v Norway
Albania v Switzerland
Iceland v Cyprus
Oct. 15
Norway v Iceland
Switzerland v Slovenia
Cyprus v Albania (Edited by Tom Pilcher)
* Insigne spotted Navas out of position to give Napoli the lead
BUCHAREST, Feb 15 Steaua Bucharest, the 1986 European Cup winners, are to rename their club FCSB in a bid to get licence to play in next season's Romanian championship and European competitions, owner Gigi Becali said on Wednesday.
BUCHAREST, Feb 15 Steaua Bucharest, the 1986 European Cup winners, are to rename their club FCSB in a bid to get licence to play in next season's Romanian championship and European competitions, owner Gigi Becali said on Wednesday.