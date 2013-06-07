Soccer-Tottenham and Man City keep up the chase
LONDON, March 5 Tottenham Hotspur and Manchester City both issued timely reminders to Chelsea that the Premier League title race might not be over with impressive victories on Sunday.
June 7 2014 World Cup qualifying Group F results and standings on Friday. Portugal 1 Russia 0 Azerbaijan 1 Luxembourg 1 Standings P W D L F A Pts Portugal 7 4 2 1 12 6 14 Russia 5 4 0 1 8 1 12 Israel 6 3 2 1 15 8 11 Azerbaijan 7 0 4 3 3 9 4 Northern Ireland 5 0 3 2 3 7 3 Luxembourg 6 0 3 3 3 13 3 Previous results: 2012 Sept. 7 Russia 2 Northern Ireland 0 Luxembourg 1 Portugal 2 Azerbaijan 1 Israel 1 Sept. 11 Northern Ireland 1 Luxembourg 1 Israel 0 Russia 4 Portugal 3 Azerbaijan 0 Oct. 12 Russia 1 Portugal 0 Luxembourg 0 Israel 6 Oct. 16 Russia 1 Azerbaijan 0 Portugal 1 Northern Ireland 1 Israel 3 Luxembourg 0 Nov. 14 Northern Ireland 1 Azerbaijan 1 2013 March 22 Luxembourg 0 Azerbaijan 0 Israel 3 Portugal 3 Postponed on March 22 and 23 Northern Ireland v Russia March 26 Northern Ireland 0 Israel 2 Azerbaijan 0 Portugal 2 Fixtures: Sept. 6 Israel v Azerbaijan Russia v Luxembourg Northern Ireland v Portugal Sept. 10 Russia v Israel Luxembourg v Northern Ireland Oct. 11 Portugal v Israel Luxembourg v Russia Azerbaijan v Northern Ireland Oct. 15 Israel v Northern Ireland Portugal v Luxembourg Azerbaijan v Russia (Edited by Toby Davis)
LONDON, March 5 Tottenham Hotspur struck another blow in the battle for a top-four finish but manager Mauricio Pochettino is refusing to concede the Premier League title race to Chelsea after a 3-2 win over Everton on Sunday.
* City host Stoke on Wednesday, Sunderland host Burnley on Mar. 18