UPDATE 1-Soccer-Form not reputation the key for England's Southgate
* Believes soccer team needs to replicate rugby team's mindset (Writes through with new quotes)
Sept 7 2014 World Cup qualifying Group F results and standings on Friday
Russia 2 Northern Ireland 0
Luxembourg 1 Portugal 2
Azerbaijan 1 Israel 1
Standings P W D L F A Pts
Russia 1 1 0 0 2 0 3
Portugal 1 1 0 0 2 1 3
Israel 1 0 1 0 1 1 1
Azerbaijan 1 0 1 0 1 1 1
Luxembourg 1 0 0 1 1 2 0
Northern Ireland 1 0 0 1 0 2 0
Fixtures:
2012
Sept. 11
Northern Ireland v Luxembourg
Israel v Russia
Portugal v Azerbaijan
Oct. 12
Russia v Portugal
Luxembourg v Israel
Oct. 16
Russia v Azerbaijan
Portugal v Northern Ireland
Israel v Luxembourg
Nov. 14
Northern Ireland v Azerbaijan
2013
March 22
Luxembourg v Azerbaijan
Israel v Portugal
Northern Ireland v Russia
March 26
Northern Ireland v Israel
Azerbaijan v Portugal
June 7
Portugal v Russia
Azerbaijan v Luxembourg
Sept. 6
Israel v Azerbaijan
Russia v Luxembourg
Northern Ireland v Portugal
Sept. 10
Russia v Israel
Luxembourg v Northern Ireland
Oct. 11
Portugal v Israel
Luxembourg v Russia
Azerbaijan v Northern Ireland
Oct. 15
Israel v Northern Ireland
Portugal v Luxembourg
Azerbaijan v Russia (Edited by Tom Pilcher)
* Believes soccer team needs to replicate rugby team's mindset (Writes through with new quotes)
Feb 15 West Bromwich Albion cannot afford to take their foot off the pedal in the Premier League as they push for a possible European spot, defender Johnny Evans has said.
Feb 15 Manchester United striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic has heaped praise on team mate Anthony Martial for the professional and mature manner in which the forward has responded to recent criticism from manager Jose Mourinho.