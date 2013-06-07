Soccer-Tottenham and Man City keep up the chase
LONDON, March 5 Tottenham Hotspur and Manchester City both issued timely reminders to Chelsea that the Premier League title race might not be over with impressive victories on Sunday.
June 7 2014 World Cup qualifying Group H results and standings on Friday. Montenegro 0 Ukraine 4 Moldova 1 Poland 1 Standings P W D L F A Pts Montenegro 7 4 2 1 14 7 14 England 6 3 3 0 21 3 12 Ukraine 6 3 2 1 10 4 11 Poland 6 2 3 1 12 7 9 Moldova 7 1 2 4 4 11 5 San Marino 6 0 0 6 0 29 0 Previous results: 2012 Sept. 7 Montenegro 2 Poland 2 Moldova 0 England 5 Sept. 11 England 1 Ukraine 1 San Marino 0 Montenegro 6 Poland 2 Moldova 0 Oct. 12 England 5 San Marino 0 Moldova 0 Ukraine 0 Oct. 16 San Marino 0 Moldova 2 Ukraine 0 Montenegro 1 Oct. 17 Poland 1 England 1 Nov. 14 Montenegro 3 San Marino 0 2013 March 22 Poland 1 Ukraine 3 Moldova 0 Montenegro 1 San Marino 0 England 8 March 26 Ukraine 2 Moldova 1 Poland 5 San Marino 0 Montenegro 1 England 1 Fixtures: Sept. 6 Ukraine v San Marino England v Moldova Poland v Montenegro Sept. 10 San Marino v Poland Ukraine v England Oct. 11 Ukraine v Poland Moldova v San Marino England v Montenegro Oct. 15 Montenegro v Moldova San Marino v Ukraine England v Poland (Edited by Toby Davis)
LONDON, March 5 Tottenham Hotspur struck another blow in the battle for a top-four finish but manager Mauricio Pochettino is refusing to concede the Premier League title race to Chelsea after a 3-2 win over Everton on Sunday.
* City host Stoke on Wednesday, Sunderland host Burnley on Mar. 18