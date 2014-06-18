MANAUS, Brazil, June 18 Here is a list of how defending World Cup champions have fared Following Spain's elimination from the tournament on Wednesday.

1934 - Uruguay: declined to participate

1938 - Italy: successfully defended title

1950 - Italy: knocked out in first round

1954 - Uruguay: lost in semi-final, lost match for third

place

1958 - West Germany: lost in semi-final, lost match for

third place

1962 - Brazil: successfully defended title

1966 - Brazil: lost in first round

1970 - England: lost in quarter-final

1974 - Brazil: knocked out in second group stage, lost match

for third place

1978 - West Germany: knocked out at second group stage

1982 - Argentina: knocked out at second group stage

1986 - Italy: knocked out in round of 16

1990 - Argentina: lost in final

1994 - Germany (had won title as West Germany): lost in

quarter-finals

1998 - Brazil: lost in final

2002 - France: knocked out in first round

2006 - Brazil: lost in quarter-final

2010 - Italy: knocked out in first round

2014 - Spain: knocked out in first round (Reporting by David Ljunggren, editing by Ed Osmond)