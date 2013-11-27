TEGUCIGALPA, Nov 27 Factbox on World Cup
qualifiers Honduras
Form and Prospects
Few teams will hoping to be drawn in tropical Manaus or
Fortleza but Honduras could be an exception.
The Central Americans like it hot and thrived in difficult
playing conditions during the qualifying competition, staging
home games in sauna-like conditions in San Pedro Sula and
beating Mexico away in the heat and altitude of the Azteca
stadium.
Playing in Latin America will be a huge advantage to
Honduras and could help them improve on an uninspiring display
at the 2010 World Cup when they managed to complete their group
without scoring a goal.
The most physical of the Central American sides, typified by
the burly hard-tackling presence of Wilson Palacios in the
centre of midfield, they can also produce moments of skill and
deft touches.
Honduras lost only three of their 16 qualifiers where the
high points were a 8-1 home win over Canada, a 2-1 defeat of the
United States and the famous Azteca triumph.
It was not all plain sailing, especially when striker Jerry
Bengtson walked out of the squad after being left on the bench
against Jamaica. He was readmitted after apologising to his team
mates and finished with nine goals in the qualifiers.
Coach: Luis Fernando Suarez
A former player in his native Colombia, the 53-year-old
Suarez is heading to the World Cup for the second time, having
led Ecuador to the second round of the finals in 2006.
He quit as Ecuador's national coach in 2009 before taking up
the Honduras job in 2011.
Suarez has also coached at club level in Colombia, Ecuador
and Brazil.
Key player: Carlo Costly
The 31-year-old striker who plays for Guizhou Xhicheng in
China, is one of the most experienced players in the Honduras
team, having made 68 appearances for Honduras, scoring 30 goals.
He is also one of the most travelled members of the team,
having played professionally in Honduras, Mexico, Poland,
England, Romania, the United States, Greece and China, where he
is currently plundering goals for Guizhou Xhicheng.
Despite helping Honduras qualify for the 2010 World Cup, he
missed the tournament because of injury but gets his chance this
time after scoring seven goals in the latest qualifying
campaign.
How they qualified: CONCACAF Final round: 3rd place
Round One: bye
Round Two: bye
Round Three:
2012
June 8 Panama H L 0-2
June 12 Canada A D 0-0
Sept 7 Cuba A W 3-0 Bengtson,
Bernardez, Chavez
Sept 11 Cuba H 1-0 Bengtson
Oct 12 Panama A D 0-0
Oct 16 Canada H W 8-1 Bengtson (3),
Costly (3), Martinez (2)
Final round:
2013
Feb 6 United States H W 2-1 Garcia, Bengtson
Mar 22 Mexico H D 2-2 Costly, Bengtson
Mar 26 Panama A L 0-2
June 7 Costa Rica A L 0-1
June 11 Jamaica H W 2-0 Garcia, Rojas
June 18 United States A L 0-1
Sept 6 Mexico A W 2-1 Bengtson, Costly
Sept 10 Honduras H D 2-2 Costly, Palacios
Oct 11 Costa Rica H W 1-0 Bengtson
Oct 15 Honduras A D 2-2 Costly, Figueroa
World Cup record:
Previous appearances in finals: Two (1982, 2010)
Best performances: Group Stage (1982, 2010)
William Hill odds to win World Cup (Nov 2013): 2500/1
(Compiled by by Julian Linden, additional reporting by Brian
Homewood; editing by Mike Collett)