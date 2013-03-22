March 22 Honduras scored twice in three minutes to snatch a 2-2 draw at home to Mexico after the visitors had taken charge of their World Cup qualifier through a pair of superb goals from Javier Hernandez.

The result elevated Honduras to the top of the CONCACAF standings with four points from two games and left Mexico with just two points ahead of Tuesday's clash with the United States in Mexico City.

Hernandez put 'El Tri' ahead with a superbly angled glancing header in the 28th minute after Andres Guardado burst past two defenders and delivered a pinpoint cross.

The Manchester United striker struck again nine minutes into the second half with a darting run at the near post, poking in a free-kick by Carlos Salcido.

It was the 24-year-old's 30th goal in 45 appearances for the Mexican national team and looked as though it would be enough for a victory.

But Carlo Costly, who always seems to deliver his best in a Honduras shirt, gave the home side new life in the 77th minute with a powerful header to score from a Mario Martinez corner.

Three minutes later, Costly was ruled to have been brought down by defender Francisco Rodriguez and Jamaican referee Courtney Campbell pointed to the spot.

Jerry Bengtson's poor penalty was saved by Mexico keeper Guillermo Ochoa but the Honduras striker pounced to slot home the loose ball and level the scores at 2-2.

Jamaica host Panama and the United States take on Costa Rica in the two other CONCACAF qualifiers later on Friday.

The top three teams from the region qualify automatically for next year's finals in Brazil while the fourth placed team advances to a playoff. (Reporting By Simon Evans in Denver; Editing by Julian Linden)