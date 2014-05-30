May 29 Honduras made a poor start to their World Cup warm-up campaign suffering a 2-0 defeat to Turkey in Washington D.C. on Thursday.

Second half goals from Mevlut Erding and Caner Erkin secured victory for a young Turkish team who dominated after the break.

Honduras have been drawn in Group E with France, Switzerland and Ecuador and will need to raise their performance in their next friendlies against Israel on Sunday and England on June 7 if they are to have a chance of progressing at the World Cup.

Roger Espinoza had the first chance for Honduras in the 39th minute when he found space on the left but his low drive went wide.

Honduras keeper Noel Valladares did well to keep out a left foot drive from Oclan Adin four minutes before the break.

The Hondurans lacked penetration in attack but their real problems in the second half were at the other end of the field as their defence struggled to deal with a wave of Turkish attacks.

Turkey coach Fatih Terim had brought on Erding at the break and he provided an increased threat, dropping deep and stretching the Central American back-line.

Erding had a golden chance to open the scoring in the 56th minute when Erkin found him just five yards out but he shot straight at Valladares before he made amends 14 minutes later when he slotted home after Ishak Dogan provided a low cross after breaking down the left.

Erding then turned provider for the second goal seven minutes from the end when Erkin blasted home a powerful diagonal drive into the far corner.

