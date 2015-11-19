Nov 19 Honduras midfielder Luis Garrido could be out for up to 18 months after suffering a severe knee injury during Tuesday's World Cup qualifier against Mexico, the team's doctor said.

The Houston Dynamo player damaged ligaments in his right knee which was dislocated when he tackled Javier Aquino and the Mexican player fell on top of him in Mexico's 2-0 win at San Pedro Sula in Honduras, Oscar Benitez said.

"We are waiting for the swelling to go down so we can go ahead with the reconstruction of the ligaments," Benitez told the Mexican broadcaster Televisa.

"Then comes a whole process of rehabilitation, (and he is) basically going to take a year or year and a half to recover."

Garrido, quoted in the Honduran daily La Prensa (www.laprensa.hn) on Thursday, said it was an accident.

"What happened is past, I must keep my mind positive, we must beat this (though) it won't be at all easy," he said.

Mexico are top of Group A in the fourth round of CONCACAF qualifiers for the 2018 World Cup in Russia with six points after their first away win over Honduras in 22 years.

Canada have four points, El Salvador one and Honduras none.

The top two teams in each of the three groups go through to the final round, a six-team single group.

Honduras visit El Salvador and Canada host Mexico in their next matches in March.

Costa Rica are top of Group B ahead of Panama, Jamaica and Haiti, while the United States and Trinidad and Tobago share the lead in Group C followed by Guatemala and St Vincent and The Grenadines. (Reporting by Carlos Calvo in Mexico City; Writing by Rex Gowar, editing by Alan Baldwin)