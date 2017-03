(Adds red card) June 11 Honduras 2 Jamaica 0 - CONCACAF World Cup qualifying result on Tuesday. At the Tiburcio Carias Andino Stadium in Tegucigalpa. Scorers: Honduras - Oscar Garcia 10, Roger Rojas 88 Sent off: Adrian Mariappa (Jamaica) 76 Halftime: 1-0 Referee: Marco Rodriguez (Mexico) (Compiled by Simon Evans; Editing by John O'Brien)