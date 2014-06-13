RECIFE, Brazil, June 13 Come prepared with a well thought out acclimatisation plan and you will not have to change tactics to play World Cup games in the heat and humidity of northern Brazil, a leading physiologist said on Friday.

After the tournament kicked off in the more temperate southern city of Sao Paolo on Thursday, teams are now heading north where soaring temperatures combine with damp, humid tropical air.

England and Italy will be the first to brave the jungle city of Manaus on Saturday, where the heat is frequently accompanied by barometer-busting levels of moisture in the atmosphere.

A lot of pre-match debate has been on whether England would be disadvantaged playing high-tempo football compared to Italy's more measured possession game, but Jamie Pringle of the English Institute of Sport believes that need not be the case.

"It is almost a self-fulfilling prophesy that you come into the game with a different game plan because you think that you are going to be suffering more because of the environment," he told Reuters in a telephone interview.

"I would be really interested to hear that discussion in the (England) dressing room between the physiologist and the manager about how are they going to play this game.

"All that said, with a well thought-out heat acclimation plan and preparation, I don't think they should be necessarily restricted in their tactics as much as you might think they would.

"It is tricky to say up front, but I know if they have got it right, and they have got all the components of that strategy in place, then I can't see that there is going to be a massively different scenario (to normal)."

HEAT EXCHANGE

The science behind the problem of overheating in humid environments is relatively straightforward.

The body's main way of losing heat is through sweating, which leads to what Pringle calls "evaporative heat exchange".

Damp air reduces the ability to evaporate sweat. "A lot of people can tolerate heat reasonably well, but a very humid heat is a lot harder to work in," he says.

With World Cup venues in the northern cities of Recife, Natal and Fortaleza, as well as Manaus, dealing with the effects of humidity will be a major obstacle for many teams.

There are two main approaches to preparing for oppressive hot, humid conditions, Pringle explained.

The first is heat acclimation, which in the simplest terms means getting your body hot a number of times beforehand.

The acute aspect, he says, is that you are very careful in and around competition to either pre-cool the body, stay on top of hydration and take opportunities for rapid cooling at halftime and then immediately after the game.

Failure to get this right could have extreme consequences.

KEY THINGS

"There are some really key things about how blood is then shifted away from the exercising muscle to the skin to help you evaporate heat," he said.

"Even things like the other organs that are meant to be working in the background, like your liver, your kidneys and your gut, could get themselves into trouble because the blood you need to provide those organs to do their job is all being used to dissipate heat elsewhere in the skin.

"You would not normally get yourself in that position in sport, but they (the players) are still on that continuum. And in this case (football), the game is being imposed on you...

"If your opposition is better prepared or better able to handle the heat for whatever reason, they could put you in trouble for sure."

There are also knock-on effects for the immune system and "if all those things come together," Pringle added, "you can put yourself in a pretty nasty hole." (Reporting by Toby Davis; editing by Ken Ferris)