BUDAPEST, Sept 11 Winger Jeremain Lens, called into the team at the last minute after Arjen Robben injured his groin in the warmup, struck twice to inspire Netherlands to a 4-1 rout of Hungary in World Cup Group D qualifying on Tuesday.

The Dutch, World Cup runners-up in 2010, have not lost to Hungary since 1984 and the visitors took the lead in the second minute when Luciano Narsingh's cross was headed in by Lens.

The home team equalised four minutes later with a penalty from Balazs Dzsudzsak but Netherlands went back in front in the 18th minute after Bruno Martens glanced in a header from a free kick by Wesley Sneijder.

It was the defender's first goal for his country on his third appearance.

A poor defensive header by Akos Elek led to the third Dutch goal, a lob from PSV Eindhoven winger Lens over keeper Adam Bogdan.

Substitute Klaas-Jan Huntelaar then completed the scoring with 17 minutes to go as the Dutch made it two wins from two qualifying matches. (Reporting by Zoltan Fazekas; editing by Tony Jimenez)