BUDAPEST Oct 16 Hungary stayed on the coat tails of Netherlands at the top of the World Cup Group D qualifying table after recovering from losing an early goal to sink Turkey 3-1 on Tuesday.

Turkey grabbed a deserved lead at the Ferenc Puskas Stadium when Caner Erkin marched down the left wing and his cross was tapped in by Mevlut Erdinc in the 22nd minute.

Hungary hit back nine minutes later as an effort from Vladimir Koman, which seemed to be intended as a cross, went in off goalkeeper Volkan Demirel.

The home team went 2-1 up in the 50th minute when Adam Szalai rounded off a sweeping counter attack.

Zoltan Gera made sure of victory with a penalty seven minutes later after Hamit Altintop felled Koman.

Hungary are level with Romania on nine points from four games, three points behind group leaders Netherlands.

Turkey have three points. (Writing by Zoltan Fazekas; editing by Tony Jimenez)