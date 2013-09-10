BUDAPEST, Sept 10 Hungary thrashed Estonia 5-1 to climb into second in World Cup qualifying Group D on Tuesday and revive their hopes of reaching next year's finals in Brazil via the playoffs.

The win lifted Hungary to 14 points, one clear of Turkey and Romania. The Netherlands beat Andorra 2-0 and earned automatic qualification.

Hungary put aside last Friday's disappointing defeat by Romania in Bucharest as they produced a commanding performance from the outset against Estonia.

Krisztian Nemeth's early shot hit the crossbar in the third minute and moments later the visitors were scrambling the ball off their own goalline after a corner.

Hungary's impressive start eventually brought reward when Balazs Dzsudzsak's cross struck Estonian captain Ragnar Klavan and deflected into the net for an own goal on 11 minutes.

The lead was doubled 10 minutes later when midfielder Tamas Hajnal calmly finished before striker Daniel Bode added a third before the break as he found the left hand corner from 16 metres after a fine solo run.

Estonia got on the scoreboard two minutes after the interval through Tarmo Kink. The forward, who plays in Hungary for champions Gyori ETO, slammed home a shot to the right corner which gave Hungary goalkeeper Adam Bogdan no chance.

The lively Nemeth then grabbed Hungary's fourth in the 69th minute with a crisp low shot and Dzsudzsak's deflected free kick completed the scoring five minutes before the final whistle.

Hungary travel to the Netherlands on Oct. 11 with their World Cup qualifying fate still in their own hands. (Reporting by Zoltan Fazekas; Editing by Tom Bartlett)