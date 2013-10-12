(Repeats to additional subscribers)

Oct 12 Hungary coach Sandor Egervari resigned immediately after his country's 8-1 drubbing by the Netherlands in their penultimate World Cup qualifier on Friday, the Hungarian Football Federation confirmed on Saturday.

"After a loss like this it goes without saying that I must offer my resignation," he told reporters in Amsterdam after the Group D loss saw Hungary drop from second to fourth and unlikely to secure the runners-up spot and a playoff place.

"For Hungarian football this loss is a massive slap in the face."

Former international Jozsef Csabi will take charge of their final match against Andorra in Budapest on Tuesday, the federation said on its website www.mlsz.hu.

Egervari had been in charge for the last three years. (Reporting by Mark Gleeson; Editing by Justin Palmer; mark.gleeson@thomsonreuters.com +27828257807 Messaging mark.gleeson.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)