Sept 7 There were jubilant scenes in Reyjavik as Iceland sealed a shock 2-0 victory over Scandinavian neighbours Norway in their opening World Cup Group E qualifier on Friday thanks to goals from Kari Arnason and Alfred Finnbogason.

Coached by Swede Lars Lagerback, Iceland took the lead after 21 minutes when Arnason bundled the ball in from a throw-in following a mistake by Norwegian goalkeeper Espen Bugge Pettersen.

Norway's Joshua King had a goal ruled out for offside midway through the second half before Finnbogason doubled Iceland's lead in the 80th minute, beating the offside trap from the halfway line and finishing coolly past Bugge Pettersen.

After the first round of matches Albania top group E on goals scored ahead of Switzerland and Iceland, followed by Cyprus, Norway and Slovenia. (Writing by Philip O'Connor in Stockholm)