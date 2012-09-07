(Adds quotes)

REYKJAVIK, Sept 7 Iceland claimed a shock 2-0 win over Norway in their opening World Cup qualifier with goals from Kari Arnason and substitute Alfred Finnbogason on Friday sparking jubilant scenes.

Iceland took the lead after 21 minutes when Arnason bundled the ball in from a throw-in following a mistake by keeper Espen Bugge Pettersen in the Group E clash.

As Norway pushed for an equaliser, Finnbogason sprang the offside trap from the halfway line and finished coolly to double the home side's lead 10 minutes from time.

Norway's Joshua King had a goal ruled out for offside midway through the second half but they never threatened to recover.

"We've lost to a team we should have beaten. It feels a little as if we had the margins against us," Norway coach Egil Olsen told Norwegian TV station NRK.

Iceland closely followed Swedish coach Lars Lagerback's gameplan to register a famous victory over their Nordic rivals helped by a mix-up in the Norway defence for the first goal.

"It's a long throw that came some distance infield," Bugge told NRK. "We're all standing watching each other to see who'll go out and take it, so it was a little passive of us all."

PERFECT GAMEPLAN

However, scorer Arnason said it was "determination and aggression in the set pieces," that led to the goal.

"We're strong on set pieces, we've trained (for) them well," he told NRK, adding that they had followed Lagerback's plan to the letter.

"We were going to play long balls for the first 10 minutes just to get into the game and not make any silly mistakes, we know the Norwegians are good on the counter-attack.

"It played perfectly into the gameplan that Lars Lagerback set up."

Instead of Norway playing to their strengths on the counter-attack, Arnason's goal forced them to open up and come at Iceland.

"We got an early goal and put them on the back foot," Arnason said. "They were trying to play silly offsides and it wasn't even close to being offside. It's a bit naive to be trying to play like that, but who am I to judge?" (Writing by Philip O'Connor in Stockholm; editing by Matt Barker)