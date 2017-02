ZURICH Oct 20 Rio de Janeiro will stage the 2014 World Cup final, FIFA said on Thursday as it announced the venues for the fixtures at the tournament.

Sao Paulo will stage the opening game which will feature hosts Brazil. Belo Horizonte and Sao Paulo will stage the semi-finals with Brasilia hosting the third place playoff.

