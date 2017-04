June 1 Reuters will publish a preview package ahead of the June 6-July 5 women's soccer World Cup in Canada.

The first part will be sent at 7 a.m. ET (1100 GMT) on June 2 and the rest at the same time on June 3 and 4.

The extensive package produced by correspondents around the globe will comprise the following items for the 24 teams:

Prospects - 400 word overview of each team's form, chances and relevant history.

Factboxes - Key facts about each team, including world ranking, road to the World Cup, coaches, squads and key players.

We will also provide an overall preview of the 24-team tournament and a game schedule.

The package will be published in the following order:

June 2 - Groups A and B, overall preview and game schedule

June 3 - C and D

June 4 - E and F (Editing by Frank Pingue)