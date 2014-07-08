* Millions expected to tune in for Brazil-Germany semi

* Brazil's Bernard replaces Neymar, Dante in for Thiago Silva

* Record scorer Klose starts as lone striker for Germany

By Julian Linden

RIO DE JANEIRO, July 8 From the Brandenburg Gate to the beach at Copacabana, the World Cup party was in full swing ahead of Tuesday's semi-final between soccer giants Brazil and Germany.

Millions of people around the globe were getting ready to tune in and watch two of the game's greatest powers clash at Belo Horizonte for a place in Sunday's final.

The World Cup has already exceeded everyone's expectations because of the breathtaking quality of play in the group stage and the tension of the knockout rounds with the excitement still building and the climax yet to come.

In Berlin, hundreds of thousands of Germans flocked to the sweeping avenue stretching from the Brandenburg Gate to the golden statue-topped Victory Column.

Organisers have extended the fan zone to 1.3 kilometres in anticipation of the massive crowd that will cheer their national team in a record fourth successive World Cup semi-final.

In Brazil, the samba nation has been transformed into a month-long carnival as locals and visitors come together to rejoice in the so-called beautiful game.

The epicentre for the celebrations was Copacabana Beach in Rio de Janeiro, where hundreds of thousands people have gone to watch the game at the Fan Fest.

BERNARD STARTS

In the hours leading up to the kickoff (2000 GMT), the crowds were already singing and dancing and guzzling beer as the white sands of the beach were swallowed up by a sea of green and yellow shirts.

The Mineirao stadium, where the game is being played, was sold out and buzzing with anticipation.

Brazil coach Luiz Felipe Scolari picked winger Bernard to replace injured forward Neymar, the host nation's poster boy who was ruled out of the rest of the tournament after breaking a bone in his back last week.

Dante was drafted in for suspended captain Thiago Silva in central defence and midfielder Luiz Gustavo was brought back for Paulinho in the other two changes from their previous game.

Germany coach Joachim Loew fielded an unchanged team from the one that beat France 1-0 in the quarter-finals, with Miroslav Klose, the only player to have featured in the 2002 World Cup final between the sides, starting as a lone striker.

Klose is seeking to become the sole top scorer in World Cup history after pulling level with former Brazil striker Ronaldo on 15 goals when he scored against Ghana in the group stage.

VAN PERSIE ILL

Netherlands, who meet Argentina in the second semi-final on Wednesday, have concerns over striker Robin van Persie, who is suffering from stomach problems ahead of the game in Sao Paulo.

Van Persie has been training separately from the squad and Dutch coach Louis van Gaal said he would not be able to make a decision on his fitness until the day of the game.

"I don't know," Van Gaal said when asked if his key striker would play. "Tomorrow I'll have to take all these decisions but I can't do that today."

Off the field, Ray Whelan, chief executive of a hospitality firm arrested in connection with an investigation into VIP ticket scalping at the World Cup, was released after spending the night in custody.

Whelan was arrested as a result of Operation Jules Rimet in which 12 people have been arrested following investigations into the illegal resale of tickets for the tournament.

The investigation has further sullied the reputation of world soccer's governing body FIFA, which was already facing allegations of bribery surrounding Qatar's successful bid to host the 2022 World Cup.

Whelan's company, MATCH, said the Englishman was released in Rio de Janeiro and that he will assist police with further enquiries.

"MATCH have complete faith that the facts will establish that he has not violated any laws," it said in a statement, adding that Whelan would continue working at the World Cup. (Reporting by Julian Linden; editing by Ken Ferris)