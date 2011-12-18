YOKOHAMA, Japan Dec 18 Lionel Messi
scored two wonder goals as European champions Barcelona thrashed
Brazil's Santos 4-0 to win their second Club World Cup in two
years on Sunday.
The Argentine put the Spanish giants in front with an
exquisite chip after 17 minutes in Yokohama before Xavi drilled
home a second seven minutes later.
Cesc Fabregas stabbed home Barca's third on the stroke of
halftime as Barca threatened to run riot and came within a
whisker of another goal moments after the restart.
Messi made it 4-0 eight minutes from time, brilliantly
latching on to a Dani Alves pass and bursting past goalkeeper
Rafael Cabral to slip the ball into the net.
