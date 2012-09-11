* World champions snatch 1-0 win over Georgia
By Martyn Herman
LONDON, Sept 11 Spain began their World Cup
qualifying campaign with three points in Georgia but the holders
were made to sweat before Roberto Soldado struck late on for a
1-0 victory on Tuesday.
Germany also had some anxious moments before continuing
their domination of neighbours Austria with a 2-1 victory.
Things were far more straightforward for Fabio Capello's
Russia who made it two wins from two in Group F with a 4-0
thrashing of Israel in Ramat Gan.
The Netherlands were also in free-scoring from as they
cruised to a 4-1 victory in Hungary while Turkey enjoyed a 3-0
home win over 10-man Estonia also in Group D.
Bosnia took their goal tally from their opening two games in
Group G to 12 with a 4-1 home victory over Latvia.
World and European champions Spain needed 86 minutes to
break through an ultra defensive Georgia in Tbilisi with Roberto
Soldado marking a rare start with a close-range winner.
With Fernando Torres and David Villa consigned to the bench
by coach Vicente del Bosque, Soldado missed several chances
before netting a low cross by substitute Cesc Fabregas.
It was a little hard on Georgia who defended tenaciously and
also had to contend with the loss of their first choice keeper
Giorgi Loria with 20 minutes remaining.
IMPORTANT POINTS
Georgia nearly took a shock lead early in the second half
when Aleksander Amisulashvili's curling shot hit the post and
Del Bosque admitted it was a relief to return with a victory.
"They closed ranks from the start and we tried everything
but we were missing a little attacking dynamism," he told
Spanish TV.
"These are three exceptionally important points because if
we had drawn today it would have been a significant setback," he
added.
Germany survived a torrid first half against Austria before
Marco Reus and Mesut Ozil scored either side of halftime to give
them a 2-1 win .
The Germans clung on for three points and only won after
Marko Arnautovic missed a great chance for the hosts late on.
Russia continued their bright start under former England
coach Capello with Alexander Kerzhakov scoring twice against an
Israel side who already look destined to make up the numbers in
a group that also contains Portugal.
Turkey hit back from their opening defeat by the Netherlands
with a comfortable win against Estonia who played most of the
match with 10 men after Enar Jaager's red card.
Switzerland are the early pacesetters in Group E after a 2-0
victory over Albania while Serbia faced British opposition for
the second time in four days, thrashing visitors Wales 6-1 in
Group A having been held 0-0 away to Scotland on Saturday.
(Reporting by Martyn Herman; editing by Ken Ferris)