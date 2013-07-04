BUENOS AIRES, July 4 FIFA wants the centenary World Cup in 2030 to be jointly staged by Uruguay and Argentina, who met in the final of the inaugural tournament, Argentine FA (AFA) president Julio Grondona said on Thursday.

In 1930, Uruguay, then the double Olympic champions, beat Argentina 4-2 in the showpiece match at the Centenario stadium in Montevideo in front of a crowd of more than 80,000.

"FIFA wishes to celebrate the World Cup's 100 years in Argentina and Uruguay, I can confirm that," said Grondona, the senior vice-president of world soccer's governing body.

"(An agreement) has been signed by the two associations (AFA and Uruguay's AUF). What will we do?... We'll see but surely something of quality," Grondona told Argentina's Radio 10.

The only co-hosted World Cup finals were organised by Japan and South Korea in 2002. (Reporting by Luis Ampuero; writing by Rex Gowar in London; editing by Ken Ferris)