* Dutch and Italians make sure with wins

* Germany and Swiss almost there

* England improve their chances

By Mike Collett

LONDON, Sept 10 The Netherlands and Italy became the first European teams to qualify for next year's World Cup finals on Tuesday while wins for Germany, Switzerland and Russia mean they will almost certainly be joining them next month.

Two goals from Robin van Persie gave the Dutch a 2-0 away win over tiny Andorra to secure top spot in Group D while second-half goals from Giorgio Chiellini and Mario Balotelli, who scored from the spot, gave Italy a 2-1 come-from-behind win over the Czech Republic in Turin and top spot in Group B.

Germany's 3-0 win in the Faroe Islands means they will qualify if they beat Ireland at home next month, but they cannot book their tickets now because Sweden's 1-0 victory in Kazakhstan means they could still claim top spot in Group C.

Switzerland's 2-0 win over Norway in Oslo left them five points clear of Iceland at the top of Group E with two matches to play but their celebrations were also put on hold as they can still be caught if they slip up in their final two matches.

Russia also look on course for Brazil after a 3-1 win over Israel put them top of Group F, a point clear of Portugal, and they still have their fate in their hands with matches against the two bottom teams, Azerbaijan and Luxembourg, to come.

Six teams have now joined Brazil in the draw for the finals with Italy and the Netherlands through along with four Asian qualifiers - Japan, Australia, Iran and South Korea.

In other European groups, France twice came from behind to beat Belarus 4-2 and join world champions Spain at the top of Group I with 14 points, although Spain have a game in hand. At the very least France have secured a playoff spot.

England also boosted their chances with a 0-0 draw in Ukraine to stay top of Group H by a point from Montenegro and Ukraine with all three having two matches to play. (Reporting by Mike Collett; Editing by Ken Ferris)