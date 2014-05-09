Brazil, the only nation to win the World Cup five times, is hosting the tournament for the first time since 1950 this summer. Preparations for the sporting event have been marred by delays, cost overruns, construction accidents and protests, but the focus is now starting to shift to football with the opening game between hosts Brazil and Croatia in Sao Paulo set for June 12. Rio will host the final on July 13. Click on the links below to see the latest stories on the World Cup. For a TAKE A LOOK of the latest news stories on the World Cup, please click on (ID:nBRAZIL): LATEST NEWS >Valcke promises hands-off approach to future World Cups >Germany inject provisional squad with youth >Mind the gap! Forgotten front man Park seals World Cup place >Surgery done, Chile's Vidal says he can make World Cup >Neill dismissal continues rout of Australia's old guard >Scolari names Henrique in Brazil World Cup squad >Rooney doesn't deserve place in England team - Hudson >Yobo, Odemwingie back in Nigeria squad >Honduras coach Suarez names 23-man World Cup squad >Three uncapped players in Dutch home-based squad >Susic sticks to tried and tested in Bosnia squad >Belgium coach names Kompany, Hazard among core squad >Uruguay not among world's elite, says coach ANALYSIS >Brazil expects and hopes to kill off ghost of 1950 >Spain's dominance faces ultimate test in Brazil >Only the title matters for success-starved Germany >Argentina's 'Fab Four' key to team's success >Erratic France slowly rediscover pedigree >Italy a threat despite ageing players, mavericks >England head to Brazil relying on youngsters and luck >Netherlands face early reminder of bitter disappointment INTERVIEWS >Fans face biggest challenge in Brazil - Valcke >Brazil lack attacking threat of the past: Rivelino >Costa Rica not scared of World Cup big names - Borges >Good ambiance crucial to get best from Messi: Sabella >Deco tips Scolari's Brazil for World Cup glory WORLD CUP HISTORY >History of the World Cup from 1930-1950 >History of the World Cup from 1954-1966 >History of the World Cup from 1970-1982 >History of the World Cup from 1986-1998 >History of the World Cup from 2002-2014 FACTBOXES >Timeline of deaths, accidents at Brazil's World Cup stadiums >Latest World Cup betting (Compiled by John O'Brien)