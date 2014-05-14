Brazil, the only nation to win the World Cup five times, is hosting the tournament for the first time since 1950 this summer. Preparations for the sporting event have been marred by delays, cost overruns, construction accidents and protests, but the focus is now starting to shift to football with the opening game between hosts Brazil and Croatia in Sao Paulo set for June 12. Rio will host the final on July 13. Click on the links below to see the latest stories on the World Cup. For a TAKE A LOOK of the latest news stories on the World Cup, please click on (ID:nBRAZIL): LATEST NEWS >Demechelis gets surprise call from Argentina >Nasri, Abidal left out of France World Cup squad [ID:nL3N0NZ5CS >Hamstrung Ronaldo in Portugal's provisional squad >Spain name uncapped Carvajal, Iturraspe in squad >CONCACAF pushes ahead with 2026 World Cup bid >CONCACAF eyeing more World Cup spots >Young Germany fail to impress against Poland >Australia goes for youth in preliminary World Cup squad >Januzaj named in Belgium squad >Injured Falcao in provisional Colombia squad >Injured Vidal named in provisional Chile squad >Hitzfeld relieved after Swiss injury crisis eases >Injury-plagued Traore named in Ivory Coast squad >Ecuador name striker prospects >Germany coach Loew plans to see out contract to 2016 >Recovery in home straight, says Neymar >The kids are alright, says England boss Hodgson >Uruguay's Coates, Eguren give World Cup lifeline >Accam and Schluup receive surprise Ghana World Cup calls >Johnson surprise omission from U.S. World Cup squad >Algeria include Bentaleb, Mahrez in World Cup squad >Russia surprise as Capello calls up Pogrebnyak >Okubo handed World Cup recall by daring Japan >Veteran Salcido earns surprise place in Mexico squad >Scolari names Henrique in Brazil World Cup squad ANALYSIS >Van Gaal plots old school Dutch World Cup system >State of the nations a month before World Cup kick off >Brazil expects and hopes to kill off ghost of 1950 >Spain's dominance faces ultimate test in Brazil >Only the title matters for success-starved Germany >Argentina's 'Fab Four' key to team's success >Erratic France slowly rediscover pedigree >Italy a threat despite ageing players, mavericks INTERVIEWS >Asamoah hopes 2010 experience can spur Ghana on >Australia won't park buses in Brazil - Aloisi >Fans face biggest challenge in Brazil - Valcke >Brazil lack attacking threat of the past: Rivelino >Costa Rica not scared of World Cup big names - Borges >Good ambiance crucial to get best from Messi: Sabella >Deco tips Scolari's Brazil for World Cup glory WORLD CUP HISTORY >History of the World Cup from 1930-1950 >History of the World Cup from 1954-1966 >History of the World Cup from 1970-1982 >History of the World Cup from 1986-1998 >History of the World Cup from 2002-2014 FACTBOXES >Timeline of deaths, accidents at Brazil's World Cup stadiums >Latest World Cup betting (Compiled by Greg Stutchbury)