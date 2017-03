June 26 2014 World Cup Group G results and final standings on Thursday. United States 0 Germany 1 Portugal 2 Ghana 1 Standings P W D L F A Pts Germany* 3 2 1 0 7 2 7 United States* 3 1 1 1 4 4 4 Portugal 3 1 1 1 4 7 4 Ghana 3 0 1 2 4 6 1 *Denotes qualified for last 16 Previous results: June 16 Germany 4 Portugal 0 Ghana 1 United States 2 June 21 Germany 2 Ghana 2 June 22 United States 2 Portugal 2 (Compiled by Narottam Medhora)