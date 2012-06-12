June 12 Qatar produced a huge defensive effort to scrape a goalless draw against Iran in their World Cup qualifier in Tehran on Tuesday.

Roared on by 100,000 supporters at the Azadi Stadium, Iran dominated possession but struggled to break down a determined Qatari backline, who had shown several defensive lapses in a 4-1 defeat at home to South Korea on Friday.

Iran captain Javad Nekounam had the home side's best chance when he hooked a right foot shot against the crossbar in the 30th minute.

Qatar, aiming to reach their first World Cup before they host the tournament in 2022, seemed content to waste time and play for the draw, with their goalkeeper Qasem Burhan forcing numerous stoppages in play claiming injury.

The negative tactics frustrated the home side, who were guilty of playing too direct and tossing long balls into the box that Burhan dealt with easily.

The result left the two sides with four points in Group A, although Qatar have played three matches to Iran's two.

South Korea lead the standings on six points after they outclassed Lebanon 3-0 earlier on Tuesday. (Reporting by Patrick Johnston in Singapore; Editing by John Mehaffey)