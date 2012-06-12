June 12 Qatar produced a huge defensive effort
to scrape a goalless draw against Iran in their World Cup
qualifier in Tehran on Tuesday.
Roared on by 100,000 supporters at the Azadi Stadium, Iran
dominated possession but struggled to break down a determined
Qatari backline, who had shown several defensive lapses in a 4-1
defeat at home to South Korea on Friday.
Iran captain Javad Nekounam had the home side's best chance
when he hooked a right foot shot against the crossbar in the
30th minute.
Qatar, aiming to reach their first World Cup before they
host the tournament in 2022, seemed content to waste time and
play for the draw, with their goalkeeper Qasem Burhan forcing
numerous stoppages in play claiming injury.
The negative tactics frustrated the home side, who were
guilty of playing too direct and tossing long balls into the box
that Burhan dealt with easily.
The result left the two sides with four points in Group A,
although Qatar have played three matches to Iran's two.
South Korea lead the standings on six points after they
outclassed Lebanon 3-0 earlier on Tuesday.
(Reporting by Patrick Johnston in Singapore; Editing by John
Mehaffey)