Nov 27 Factbox on World Cup qualifiers Iran: Form and Prospects Iran stuttered through the fourth round of Asian qualifiers looking short of goals and ideas before coming to life at the end with three wins - including an impressive 1-0 away victory over South Korea - to finish as group winners. Those wins in June vastly improved the side's confidence, and they have also been buoyed by the form of Reza Ghoochannejhad, who has scored in each of Team Melli's final three group stage victories. The three-times Asian champions are well organised and physically stronger than most in the region but will need to try and arrange sterner fixtures next year ahead of the finals to better gauge their prospects. Wins against Thailand and Lebanon are one thing, but beating a top European or South American nation is likely to be required if they are going to make the knockout stages for the first time. Coach: Carlos Queiroz The volatile 60-year-old Portuguese has struggled to win over home fans in his two-and-a-half year stint in charge. His contract only runs until the World Cup and there are no guarantees he will lead the side through until the 2015 Asian Cup if Iran struggle in Brazil. The former Portugal and Real Madrid head coach, who also had two spells as Alex Ferguson's assistant at Manchester United, has built on the defensive displays and improved ball retention with the emergence of Ghoochannejhad and the evergreen Javad Nekounam to make Iran a more potent attacking threat. Queiroz picked up a touchline suspension during the qualifiers after a bad-tempered final qualifier against the Koreans and he will need to keep his cool in Brazil if Iran are to progress. A successful World Cup could thrust him back into contention for a high profile job in Europe. Key player: Javad Nekounam The central midfielder has been the heartbeat of the Iranian midfield for more than a decade and over 130 internationals. Composed on the ball with a strong passing game, Nekounam is the fulcrum of the Iranian team in his number six shirt and anchors the midfield from where he instigates swift counter-attacks. Nekounam is also a set-piece specialist and was Iran's top scorer in qualifying with a number of penalties and free kicks. The 33-year-old captain spent six years in La Liga with Osasuna before returning to Iran with Esteghlal last year, helping them to the Pro League title this year and the semi-finals of the AFC Champions League. How they qualified: Asian zone: Final Group A winners Round Three: 2011 Sept 2 Indonesia H W 3-0 Nekounam (2), Teymourian Sept 6 Qatar A D 1-1 Aghily Oct 11 Bahrain H W 6-0 Hosseini, Jabbari, Aghily, Teymourian, Ansarifard, Rezaei Nov 11 Bahrain A D 1-1 Jabbari Nov 15 Indonesia A W 4-1 Meydavoudi, Jabbari, Rezaei, Nekounam (pen) Final round 2012 Feb 29 Qatar H D 2-2 Dejagah (2) June 3 Uzbekistan A W 1-0 Khalatbari June 12 Qatar H D 0-0 Sept 11 Lebanon A L 0-1 Oct 16 South Korea H W 1-0 Nekounam Nov 14 Uzbekistan H L 0-1 2013 June 4 Qatar A W 1-0 Ghoochannejhad June 11 Lebanon H W 4-0 Khalatbari, Nekounam (2), Ghoochannejhad June 18 South Korea A W 1-0 Ghoochannejhad World Cup record: Previous appearances in finals: 3 (1978, 1998, 2006) Best performance: Never beyond group stage Odds: William Hill odds to win World Cup (Nov 2013): 750-1 (Compiled by Patrick Johnston; editing by Josh Reich)