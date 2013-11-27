Nov 27 Factbox on World Cup qualifiers Iran:
Form and Prospects
Iran stuttered through the fourth round of Asian qualifiers
looking short of goals and ideas before coming to life at the
end with three wins - including an impressive 1-0 away victory
over South Korea - to finish as group winners.
Those wins in June vastly improved the side's confidence,
and they have also been buoyed by the form of Reza
Ghoochannejhad, who has scored in each of Team Melli's final
three group stage victories.
The three-times Asian champions are well organised and
physically stronger than most in the region but will need to try
and arrange sterner fixtures next year ahead of the finals to
better gauge their prospects.
Wins against Thailand and Lebanon are one thing, but beating
a top European or South American nation is likely to be required
if they are going to make the knockout stages for the first
time.
Coach: Carlos Queiroz
The volatile 60-year-old Portuguese has struggled to win
over home fans in his two-and-a-half year stint in charge.
His contract only runs until the World Cup and there are no
guarantees he will lead the side through until the 2015 Asian
Cup if Iran struggle in Brazil.
The former Portugal and Real Madrid head coach, who also had
two spells as Alex Ferguson's assistant at Manchester United,
has built on the defensive displays and improved ball retention
with the emergence of Ghoochannejhad and the evergreen Javad
Nekounam to make Iran a more potent attacking threat.
Queiroz picked up a touchline suspension during the
qualifiers after a bad-tempered final qualifier against the
Koreans and he will need to keep his cool in Brazil if Iran are
to progress.
A successful World Cup could thrust him back into contention
for a high profile job in Europe.
Key player: Javad Nekounam
The central midfielder has been the heartbeat of the Iranian
midfield for more than a decade and over 130 internationals.
Composed on the ball with a strong passing game, Nekounam is
the fulcrum of the Iranian team in his number six shirt and
anchors the midfield from where he instigates swift
counter-attacks.
Nekounam is also a set-piece specialist and was Iran's top
scorer in qualifying with a number of penalties and free kicks.
The 33-year-old captain spent six years in La Liga with
Osasuna before returning to Iran with Esteghlal last year,
helping them to the Pro League title this year and the
semi-finals of the AFC Champions League.
How they qualified: Asian zone: Final Group A winners
Round Three:
2011
Sept 2 Indonesia H W 3-0 Nekounam (2), Teymourian
Sept 6 Qatar A D 1-1 Aghily
Oct 11 Bahrain H W 6-0 Hosseini, Jabbari, Aghily,
Teymourian, Ansarifard, Rezaei
Nov 11 Bahrain A D 1-1 Jabbari
Nov 15 Indonesia A W 4-1 Meydavoudi, Jabbari, Rezaei,
Nekounam (pen)
Final round
2012
Feb 29 Qatar H D 2-2 Dejagah (2)
June 3 Uzbekistan A W 1-0 Khalatbari
June 12 Qatar H D 0-0
Sept 11 Lebanon A L 0-1
Oct 16 South Korea H W 1-0 Nekounam
Nov 14 Uzbekistan H L 0-1
2013
June 4 Qatar A W 1-0 Ghoochannejhad
June 11 Lebanon H W 4-0 Khalatbari, Nekounam (2),
Ghoochannejhad
June 18 South Korea A W 1-0 Ghoochannejhad
World Cup record:
Previous appearances in finals: 3 (1978, 1998, 2006)
Best performance: Never beyond group stage
Odds: William Hill odds to win World Cup (Nov 2013): 750-1
