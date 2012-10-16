Oct 16 Two late headers helped Australia overcome a stubborn Iraq 2-1 in Qatar on Tuesday to kick-start their stuttering World Cup qualifying campaign.

The Socceroos moved into second place in Asian zone Group B following their first win of the pool after Tim Cahill and substitute Archie Thompson scored in the final 10 minutes of their clash in Doha.

Australia had dominated possession and wasted some good chances in the match before falling behind to their defensive-minded opponents in the 72nd minute.

After the Socceroos squandered possession, a hopeful long punt from Iraq was skilfully flicked down by captain Younus Mahmood into the path of Alaa Abdul Zahra, who slotted the ball into the corner of Mark Schwarzer's goal.

Facing the prospect of a fourth qualifier without a win, Australia were spurred into action and Cahill connected with Matt McKay's outswinging corner in the 80th minute to score with a trademark header.

The visitors pressed for the winner and substitute Tommy Oar was allowed space and time to deliver a cross which Thompson, who once scored 13 goals in a World Cup qualifier, flicked into the corner of the net in the 84th minute.

The defeat left 2007 Asian champions Iraq, forced to play home matches in Qatar because of security issues at home, bottom of the group on two points from four games.

Japan (10 points) and Australia (five) hold the two automatic qualifying berths for Brazil ahead of Oman (five), who beat Jordan (four) earlier on Tuesday. (Reporting by Patrick Johnston in Singapore, editing by Mark Meadows)