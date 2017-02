DUBLIN Oct 8 James McClean, Sean St Ledger and Glenn Whelan are unlikely to be fit for Ireland's World Cup qualifiers at home to Germany and away to the Faroe Islands, manager Giovanni Trapattoni said on Monday.

Trapattoni told a news conference that Sunderland winger McClean, who has a hip flexor strain, will almost certainly be ruled out of the Germany clash on Friday and may also miss the Faroe Islands game on Oct 16.

The other two, who like McClean were part of Ireland's Euro 2012 squad, will undergo scans later before a final decision is made but it is highly unlikely they will play on Friday.

Ciaran Clark has therefore been called up to the squad. (Reporting by Lorraine Turner, editing by Mark Meadows)