DUBLIN Oct 11 Ireland captain Robbie Keane will miss Friday's World Cup soccer qualifier with Germany through injury, the Football Association of Ireland (FAI) said on Thursday, making him the sixth senior member of Giovanni Trapattoni's squad to be ruled out.

Los Angeles Galaxy striker Keane, Ireland's all-time leading goalscorer, suffered an Achilles injury this week and the FAI said he would hopefully be available for the trip to the Faroe Islands next Tuesday.

Keane joins fellow striker Kevin Doyle, central defensive partners Richard Dunne and Sean St Ledger, and midfielders Glenn Whelan and James McClean on the sidelines for the home game against the Group C leaders.

Trapattoni will name his replacement captain and starting line-up for the game later on Thursday.

