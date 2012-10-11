(Adds details of starting line-up)

DUBLIN Oct 11 Ireland captain Robbie Keane will miss Friday's World Cup soccer qualifier with Germany through injury, the Football Association of Ireland (FAI) said on Thursday, making him the sixth senior member of Giovanni Trapattoni's squad to be ruled out.

Los Angeles Galaxy striker Keane, Ireland's all-time leading goalscorer, suffered an Achilles injury this week and the FAI said he would hopefully be available for the trip to the Faroe Islands next Tuesday.

Keane joins fellow striker Kevin Doyle, central defensive partners Richard Dunne and Sean St Ledger, and midfielders Glenn Whelan and James McClean on the sidelines for the home game against the Group C leaders.

Stoke City's Jonathan Walters will instead start alone up front with Seamus Coleman and Keith Fahey coming into the side along with Keith Andrews, who returns from suspension.

Sunderland defender John O'Shea deputises as captain.