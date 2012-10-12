DUBLIN Oct 12 Marco Reus and Toni Kroos scored twice apiece as Germany turned on the style to hammer Ireland 6-1 in a World Cup Group C qualifier on Friday.

Booked for diving on the half-hour when he probably should have had a penalty, Reus popped up two minutes later to break the deadlock.

He struck again shortly before halftime, finishing a sweeping counter-attack with an unstoppable left-footed shot.

Mesut Ozil converted a second-half penalty won by Miroslav Klose who then scored himself in the 58th minute.

Substitute Kroos made it 5-0 with a thumping volley before grabbing his second goal seven minutes from time as the Germans claimed their third win in three qualifiers.

Ireland, who have three points from two matches, pulled a late goal back through Andy Keogh. (Editing by Tony Jimenez)