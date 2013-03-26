DUBLIN, March 26 A stoppage-time goal earned Austria a 2-2 draw with Ireland in a World Cup Group C qualifier on Tuesday, leaving both sides with hopes of qualifying at the halfway point on the road to next year's tournament in Brazil.

Giovanni Trapattoni's side almost built on the momentum of a positive draw in Sweden on Friday, but were denied a hardfought victory by a late strike from outside the box by Bayern Munich's David Alaba.

A young Irish side applied heavy pressure on their opponents and looked worthy winners until Alaba's half-volley stunned the crowd in Dublin in the final minute of added time.

Austria came to Dublin full of confidence after thrashing the Faroe Island 6-0 and went ahead after 11 minutes when Martin Harnik capitalised on sloppy Irish defending to stab home.

But Ireland drew level through a Jon Walters penalty midway through the first half after West Bromwich Albion striker Shane Long was brought down going away from goal by the experienced Emanuel Pogatetz.

The hosts looked more menacing in the final third and just before halftime went 2-1 ahead when Stoke City's Walters bagged his second from a quickly taken corner.

Austria, winners only once on the road in their last 18 internationals, were more compact and calm in possession but failed to match Ireland's intensity and the second half suffered more frustration as Ireland defended deeply.

It looked like their efforts were wasted until Alaba smashed the ball past David Forde in the Irish goal.

Both sides now have eight points in Group C, level with second-placed Sweden who have played a game less. Germany are in control at the top of the group. (Editing by Ed Osmond)