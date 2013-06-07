DUBLIN, June 7 Los Angeles Galaxy striker Robbie Keane became Ireland's most capped player on Friday when he made his 126th appearance in their World Cup qualifier against Faroe Islands.

Keane, 33 next month, equalled goalkeeper Shay Given's record of 125 caps when his country beat Georgia 4-0 in a friendly on Sunday.

He scored twice against Georgia to extend his record Ireland scoring tally to 56 goals.

The Ireland captain, who made his international debut in 1998, said in the build-up to Friday's Group C match that he had no plans to retire.

"I want to keep playing for as long as I keep the hunger and the desire to win and to score goals. It's not like I am 34 or 36," said Keane.

"People talk about it because I have been around for so long but I have no intention of retiring."

Keane previously played for Wolverhampton Wanderers, Coventry City, Inter Milan, Leeds United, Tottenham Hotspur (twice), Liverpool, Celtic, West Ham United and Aston Villa. (Reporting by Mike Collett; editing by Tony Jimenez)