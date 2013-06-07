(Adds match details, quotes)

DUBLIN, June 7 Robbie Keane celebrated becoming Ireland's most capped player with a hat-trick on Friday, but for the striker who broke his country's goal scoring record almost a decade ago it was just another game.

Accompanied on to the pitch by his four-year-old son Robert, who sported a green jersey with 'Daddy 30' on his back, Keane notched goals number 57, 58 and 59 for Ireland in their 3-0 World Cup qualifying win over the Faroe Islands.

"There was a lot of talk about getting the record caps but that was almost in the back of my mind. For me, it was just another game," Los Angeles Galaxy striker Keane told Sky Sports after winning his 126th cap to overtake goalkeeper Shay Given.

"I think all in all it's been a great occasion for everybody (but) I'm glad it's over now. There was a lot of fuss before the game but the most important thing I was doing was concentrating on playing football."

Keane, whose extended family watched from a box in the Aviva Stadium where a banner saying "Well done uncle Rob" hung, made his international debut in the Czech Republic in March 1998 at the age of 18.

It took him just over six years to overtake Niall Quinn as his country's record goalscorer and he is now just four strikes away from netting more than three times as many goals as any other Ireland player.

Keane, who has played for Wolverhampton Wanderers, Coventry City, Inter Milan, Leeds United, Tottenham Hotspur, Liverpool, Celtic, West Ham United and Aston Villa, most memorably scored a last-minute equaliser against Germany in the 2002 World Cup finals.

Not without his critics among some sections of the media and supporters, Keane's consistency in front of goal remains impossible to fault and ahead of his 33rd birthday next month, the Dublin native said this week that he thinks he has another five or six years left in him.

For Ireland coach Giovanni Trapattoni, there is simply nobody like his captain.

"He is a great player, he is the greatest player for Ireland. That is Robbie Keane," Trapattoni told Irish national broadcaster RTE. (Reporting by Padraic Halpin,; editing by Ed Osmond)