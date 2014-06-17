June 17 The World Cup presenter for Irish state broadcaster RTE had to make a quick apology for a pundit's four-letter remark about Neymar ahead of Brazil's Group A clash with Mexico on Tuesday.

Unaware that he was on air, outspoken pundit Eamon Dunphy responded to presenter Bill O'Herlihy's question about the level of expectation on the Brazil players by referring back to Neymar's second goal from the penalty spot against Croatia.

"When Neymar was shaping up to take that penalty, I thought he was (expletive) dreading it," Dunphy said, as fellow panelist, former Germany midfielder Dietmar Hamann, toyed with his mobile phone.

The experienced O'Herlihy, who began covering the World Cup for RTE in 1978 and is set to retire after the tournament, immediately informed Dunphy he was on air before saying sorry to the viewers.

"I apologise for that, obviously that was an inexactitude," the embarrassed presenter said before moving swiftly on to the panel's predictions. The clip quickly spread on social media. (Reporting by Philip O'Connor; Editing by Ken Ferris)