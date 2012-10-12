Soccer-Regal Real fight back to beat Napoli 3-1
* Insigne spotted Navas out of position to give Napoli the lead
Oct 12 Ireland 1 Germany 6 - World Cup Group C qualifying result
In Dublin
Scorers:
Ireland: Andy Keogh 90+2
Germany: Marco Reus 32, 40, Mesut Ozil 55pen, Miroslav Klose 58, Toni Kroos 61, 83
Halftime: 0-2
Teams:
Ireland: 1-Keiren Westwood, 2-Seamus Coleman, 4-John O'Shea, 5-Darren O'Dea, 3-Stephen Ward, 7-Aiden McGeady (20-Andy Keogh, 69), 6-James McCarthy, 8-Keith Andrews, 11-Keith Fahey (14-Shane Long, 51), 9-Simon Cox (21-Robbie Brady, 83), 13-Jonathan Walters
Germany: 1-Manuel Neuer, 20-Jerome Boateng, 17-Per Mertesacker, 14-Holger Badstuber, 3-Marcel Schmelzer, 13-Thomas Muller, 7-Bastian Schweinsteiger, 6-Sami Khedira (18-Toni Kroos, 46), 21-Marco Reus (10-Lukas Podolski, 66), 8-Mesut Ozil, 11-Miroslav Klose, (9-Andre Schurrle, 72)
Referee: Nicola Rizzoli (Italy) (Compiled by Phil O' Connor)
BUCHAREST, Feb 15 Steaua Bucharest, the 1986 European Cup winners, are to rename their club FCSB in a bid to get licence to play in next season's Romanian championship and European competitions, owner Gigi Becali said on Wednesday.
