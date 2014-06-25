June 25 With vital prize money pocketed and reputations enhanced by resolute displays, Iran should depart the World Cup with their heads held high but the departure of coach Carlos Queiroz leaves the future uncertain.

For the cash strapped federation, the $8 million prize money for qualifying for Brazil is a welcome relief as the economic sanctions placed on the country have hindered their progress, with home friendly matches - a key source of income - proving tricky to organise.

But the money comes too late to retain the much loved Queiroz, whose tactical nous was on full display as the Iranians held African champions Nigeria and came with seconds of repeating the trick against twice former champions Argentina.

If not for a brilliant stoppage time goal by Lionel Messi and two important saves by Sergio Romero, they may have recorded one of the great World Cup shock victories over the South Americans as Queiroz rang every last bit of talent out of his committed but limited squad.

Applauded into media conferences in Brazil, Queiroz will be a huge loss. His desire and determination to improve standards throughout the country's football system over three years in charge resulted in one hard earned point in Brazil.

"Fans need to know what we did over three years to be here," Queiroz told reporters after the opening draw with Nigeria.

"We have problems to arrange matches and that is why I am very happy with what we have done. I think football people understand what we have done. Most of our players play in an amateur league. Our players deserve respect."

Queiroz fought battles to find friendly matches and argued with local clubs to release players for training squads with his successor needing to share the Mozambique-born coach's meticulous planning and desire for greater professionalism.

The former Real Madrid manager also was rewarded for his tireless searching of the diasporas for players to add to the squad, with his personable approach convincing the likes of Ashkan Dejagah, Reza Ghoochannejhad and Steven 'Mehrdad' Beitashour to play for him.

Dejagah and Ghoochannejhad brought pace and skill to complement a disciplined defensive effort, led impressively by holding midfielder Andranik Teymourian, which faltered only in the final 3-1 loss to Bosnia in their Group F finale.

Teymourian, 31, might make the next World Cup but for many of the 23 in Brazil it will be a step too far as Iran bid to qualify for back-to-back World Cups for the first time.

There is, however, a small pool of talent pushing to step up, with 19-year-old striker Sardar Azmoun just missing out on the World Cup squad and 20-year-old attacking midifielder Ali Reza Jahanbakhsh seeing a few minutes of game time in Brazil.

The two play their club football in Russia and the Netherlands, a move that would help the development of many others with Queiroz long bemoaning the standard of the local Iranian league.

The Asian Cup in January will be the first post Queiroz test. If his blueprint is followed, a first continental title since 1976 awaits. (Reporting by Patrick Johnston; editing by Justin Palmer)