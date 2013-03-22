TEL AVIV, March 22 Portugal came back from 3-1 down to snatch a draw in stoppage time against Israel in their World Cup qualifying group F match on Friday, a result that keeps both teams in with a chance of qualifying.

The visitors stunned Israel and silenced the 40,000 capacity crowd with a goal in the second minute, but the home side eventually settled.

Israel got back on equal terms in the 24th minute through Tomer Hemed and forged a promising lead with goals by Eden Ben Bassat in the 40th minute and Rami Gershon in the 70th.

But a determined effort by Cristiano Ronaldo, who powered into the Israeli area, set up Helder Postiga to reduce the arrears to 3-2 in the 72nd minute and the equaliser was scored by Fabio Contrao as the visitors laid siege to the Israeli goal.

Israel and Portugal have eight points from their five matches, four behind group leaders Russia, whose game against Northern Ireland in Belfast has been postponed until Saturday due to snow. (Writing by Ori Lewis; Editng by Alison Wildey)